Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Continued unrest' triggers business closure

June 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrie Martin says her dream has shattered, having to close her small business in Katherine due to ongoing crime.
Carrie Martin says her dream has shattered, having to close her small business in Katherine due to ongoing crime.

A Katherine business owner has penned a heartfelt letter to the community to explain the closure of her small business, citing "continued unrest" as a reason.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.