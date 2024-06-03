'Continued unrest' triggers business closure

A Katherine business owner has penned a heartfelt letter to the community to explain the closure of her small business, citing "continued unrest" as a reason.
"With being broken into yet again, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the doors of The Beauty Bar," Carrie Martin said in a social media post,
"I feel my dream has been shattered ... and with all the different emotions to manage I feel I can't go on at a professional level under these circumstances."
Ms Martin said in her letter that it hadn't been an easy decision to close her business which has been offering a wide range of services including skin and laser treatments, cosmetic tattooing, eyebrow waxing and styling, lash lifts and more.
"This has been my whole world for the last 14 years," she said.
"Unfortunately due to the state of the community and the continued unrest within Katherine, it is no longer safe for me to remain open."
Katherine has long been in the grip of a crime crisis, with businesses and homes regularly vandalised and broken into.
Earlier this year, after yet another escalation of break-ins, Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, sent a letter to the NT Government, addressing the continued crime wave and calling for help and support for her hometown.
"For the first time I have been left wondering where we are all heading," she said after visiting a number of business owners who had been broken into.
"What I was confronted with in the Main Street was nothing short of heartbreaking for me. I have never seen my community so bereft and at a loss of what to do. Every business owner I spoke to has had a gut-full."
Mrs Hersey said many small businesses had "put their heart and soul" into their work as well as "all their hard earned takings".
The Member for Katherine pleaded with the Government to find a solution for Katherine.
"If you continue to let this (crime) go on, we will be left behind," she said.
"Please, I am begging you to get help from the Federal Government and surge police into Katherine and other regional centres before it's too late.
"We do not want any more deaths and we certainly don't need vigilante groups to come in because Labor are inactive and thinking things are under control. This could be no further than the truth."
Meanwhile, Ms Martin, whose shop will be closing its doors for good on June 15, said she had "no clue" what she'd do next.
"I have a lot to work through," she said, adding that her online store would remain open.
"I just want to say many thanks to those who have supported me over the years," she said.
