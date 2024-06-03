New homes for Jilkminggan, Ngukurr

Three families have moved into their new homes in the small community of Jilkminggan, southeast of Mataranka, with three additional houses left to be finalised to deliver 34 new homes for the community.
As part of the NT Government's HomeBuild program seven communities in the Big Rivers Region have recently received new housing.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands Selena Uibo said the Government had delivered around 3,800 new and upgraded home in the Territory, with the completion of the remote housing program in the Big Rivers Region nearing.
"New and upgraded homes mean people can have a safe place to call home and have enough room for their families to live on country and practice culture," Minister Uibo said.
"For some families it means teenage boys can have their own room and Aboriginal Territorians can practice culture at home.
"The Lawler and Albanese Labor Governments will continue to deliver 270 homes every year for the next ten years under the joint $4 billion remote housing investment package announced earlier this year."
In Ngukurr, two families have recently moved into their upgraded homes, with extra rooms to accommodate growing families, as part of 38 new and upgraded homes in the community and a further 13 homes to built and upgraded.
