The body of 64-year-old hiker Alistair Thomson found on Larapinta Trail

The body of hiker Alistair Thomson has been found after the 64-year-old went missing on the Northern Territory walking track, the Larapinta Trail.
Walking alone, Mr Thomson started the journey west of Alice Springs on May 13 and checked in with family on May 21 saying he expected to arrive at Hugh Gorge by the next day.
An extensive search was launched for the former Strathbogie Shire councillor on May 29, focusing on the section of the trail Mr Thomson was believed to be hiking.
Acting sergeant Christopher Grotherr, the search coordinator, had said the efforts were "a large coordinated response between a number of agencies and volunteers".
This included the Larapinta Trail Trek Support Team and local Ranger groups.
Northern Territory Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"For the privacy of the family, no further information will be provided," a police spokesperson said,
The 230 kilometre Larapinta Trail runs along the West MacDonnell Ranges and is divided into 12 sections with many taking around two days to hike.
