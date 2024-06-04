12,000 listen in as 'two ordinary cops' spill the beans in podcast

Two former police officers with more than 25 years of service between them have launched a podcast, spilling the beans on the good, the bad and the ugly of working for the police force in the Northern Territory.
The 'two ordinary cops', Ben Schultz and Damien Barbe, have amassed more than 12,000 downloads since launching their podcast, which started from the urge to help people understand "what policing is really like".
"In recent times there is so much negativity and lies spread about the police that we wanted to set the record straight," Mr Schultz said.
But there is an even darker side to going public with their policing experiences.
"We have had too many mates and police officers who commit suicide, so we hope information on this podcast can help more people deal with the stresses of policing and let them know that they are not alone."
Mr Schultz, who spent seven years of his career in the Big Rivers Region, said with lots of people interested in hearing stories of his and Mr Barbe's time in the police force, moving from policing to podcasting was "a natural progression".
"People from all walks of life are so interested in our experiences - it pushed us to get the podcast going."
But with only a basic idea of how to produce a podcast, with no editing and no scripts, the two ordinary cops said they "literally press record and start talking" before publishing their episodes on all available podcast platforms.
"We got a little nervous when we first released the recordings to the world," Mr Schultz said. "Even though we had a number of people listen to it and report they loved it, we were still a little worried about how it would be received."
Now the podcast is growing from strength to strength, sharing tales from what Mr Schultz calls his "dream job".
The former cop said while he had "a massive love for the police", he had to leave policing as he was "overworked, spent more time justifying the job than doing it, (received) a lack of support from the department and officers were being micromanaged".
However, Mr Schultz, who has since moved interstate, said his time as police officer in the Territory was filled "working and spending time with some of the best people of my life".
"The police station was so full of energy and it did not matter what job happened - you knew you were doing it together."
Mr Barbe, who retired from NT policing as Detective Sergeant and Officer in Charge of Operation Crown which was the police force's response to Covid 19, joined the sentiment.
"The highlights of policing in Katherine were definitely all the people I met - both within the police and others with whom I am still good friends. I loved the social life in Katherine."
The former officer, who has since moved back to wife's childhood home near Dorrigo in northern NSW, said he left the job after 15 years to focus on his family, but he wanted to use the podcast to share some of his experiences and pass on some of the things he had learned during his time as police officer.
"I think if I could tell myself anything as a junior copper it would be to not sweat the small stuff and make sure that you look after yourself mentally," he said.
It is the mental toll that policing has taken on both Mr Barbe and Mr Schultz that often is a topic in new episodes of their podcast, with both sharing their struggles with PTSD as well as talking about their worst days in the job.
"We feel that talking about PTSD helps us deal with it.
"It drains us, but it's good to normalise it."
