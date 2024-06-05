'Insufficient evidence': Paddy Moriarty disappearance to remain mystery

The whereabouts of Paddy Moriarty - and what happened to him when he vanished without a trace from his home in the 12-people town of Larrimah in the Northern Territory in December 2017 - might forever remain a mystery.
In April 2022 Northern Territory coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Mr Moriarty and his dog Kellie were killed "likely due to the ongoing feud with his nearest neighbours".
At the time, the Coroner handed down his findings in a coronial inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of Mr Moriarty.
He said he believed Mr Moriarty was dead, and that he and his dog Kellie were killed on the night of December 16, 2017, when went missing after leaving the local pub on his quad bike around 6pm.
Now, the Director of Public Prosecutions has announced the investigation into the man's disappearance would be dropped.
"(The DPP) has determined that there is insufficient evidence to make out a charge against any person in relation to the disappearance of Paddy Moriarty.
"No further comment will be provided by the DPP at this time."
The disappearance of Mr Moriarty and his dog has long been a true Territory mystery, and sparked international interest when it was turned into the hit Netflix show 'Last Stop Larrimah'.
Earlier this year, Mr Moriarty's Larrimah home was auctioned off for $32,000.
