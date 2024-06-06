Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rodeo creates memorial buckle for business man killed in crash

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated June 6 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A memorial open bronc ride buckle will be awarded for the first time at the 2024 Borroloola Bushman's Carnival in late August to honour businessman Shaun Cairns who was killed in a crash earlier this year.
A memorial open bronc ride buckle will be awarded for the first time at the 2024 Borroloola Bushman's Carnival in late August to honour businessman Shaun Cairns who was killed in a crash earlier this year.

A local business man and father, killed in a tragic crash, will be remembered for years to come, with the Borroloola Bushman's Carnival introducing the Shaun Cairns Memorial Open Bronc Ride buckle at this year's event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.