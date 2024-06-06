Rodeo creates memorial buckle for business man killed in crash

A local business man and father, killed in a tragic crash, will be remembered for years to come, with the Borroloola Bushman's Carnival introducing the Shaun Cairns Memorial Open Bronc Ride buckle at this year's event.
Mr Cairns, owner of Borroloola-based Cairns Industries, lost his life when the cement truck he was driving rolled en route to King Ash Bay earlier this year.
Now a coveted rodeo buckle has been named in memory of the much-loved family man.
"A few short weeks ago we said goodbye to a very valued member of the Borroloola community and certainly an extremely valued long time Sponsor of the Borroloola Amateur Race Club/Borroloola Bushman's Carnival," event organisers said in a statement.
"Shaun Cairns, for as long as anyone can remember, (has) been more than happy to help our small organisation go ahead whether it be by lending us machinery, men and vehicles, finding us someone else to when he couldn't, donating substantial cash amounts for prize money - whatever it was nothing was ever an issue and he always had a solution."
Event organisers said Mr Cairns loved the annual rodeo, year after year perching his Cairns Industries crew up in their tip truck for the best viewing platform, or camping out at the grounds for a couple of days.
"As a committee we decided that it is only fitting to recognise Shaun's long time generous contributions to our organisation by naming a rodeo event in his honour - the Shaun Cairns Memorial Open Bronc Ride.
"The renaming of this event will remain for years to come and we are sure that all the cowboys out there will be chasing that buckle down and wear it with the utmost pride if they are the lucky winner.
"Thank you to the Cairns family for allowing us to be a very small part of your lives and thank you for sharing with us, Shaun, a rare gem in a small community."
Mr Cairns' ex wife Kym said she the memorial buckle was "a wonderful tribute" to her former partner, "recognising his generous spirit for giving back to the community he loved".
"On behalf of (his children) Brandon, Tehya, myself and the rest of Shaun's family we are absolutely honoured by this tribute to Shaun," she said. "He would be humbled by this, but pretty chuffed at the same time.
"He always gave from his heart, not because he wanted the recognition, but just because that was the generous man he was."
The Borroloola Bushman's Carnival will be held from August 15 to 18 with gymkhana, rodeo, campdrafting and the annual Borroloola Cup.
