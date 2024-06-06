'Revolutionised treatment': Katherine Hospital first in Australia to offer new 8-min health test

The Katherine Hospital has become the first hospital in Australia to be able to offer a new test that can determine if a person is having a heart attack.
Leading cardiac care for regional and remote residents across the country, Katherine Hospital has taken a vital leap forward in rapid testing for heart attacks with a finger-prick blood test via its new Siemens Healthineers Atellica VTLi POC technology.
The test, which only takes eight minutes, aims to ensure that patients receive timely, potentially life-saving treatment, transforming cardiac care, particularly for those living in regional and remote areas such as the Big River Region, as the test results are equivalent to the diagnostic and analytical accuracy of instruments found in main centre laboratories.
Sabrina Koetsier, Head of Point of Care at Siemens Healthineers said the new technology signified "a revolution in point-of-care testing for the Australian healthcare system" and a potential solution to bringing equitable cardiac care to regional and remote areas.
"The (test) equips clinicians at the Katherine Hospital with life-changing technology ..." she said.
"This technology offers the opportunity to revolutionise treatment for all Big Rivers Region residents who present with chest pain."
The test, now available for the first time in Australia at the Katherine Hospital Emergency Department, will be vital in time-critical and life-threatening situations.
Dr Aruna Shivam, Emergency Doctor at Katherine Hospital, said when a patient entered the emergency department presenting with the symptoms of a heart attack, every moment was critical.
"Katherine Hospital services the Big Rivers region, which means many patients travel long distances to receive acute care. Finding answers for these patients sooner allows them to return home to their family or know the next steps in their care and treatment journey sooner.
"Using this point-of-care blood test gives us an initial result in eight minutes. When the result is unclear, we can repeat the test within two hours to confirm the diagnosis. This is much faster than the previous six-hour wait for a diagnosis."
Dr Heather Cain, Director of Chemical Pathology at NT Health, said the availability of the new test at Katherine Hospital meant those not having a heart attack faster could be ruled out faster, allowing them to be sent home sooner or arrange urgent cardiac attention and transportation if needed.
"Our pathology team has worked closely with Katherine Hospital to establish a protocol for testing for heart attacks as a cause of chest pain. This means doctors can get results much quicker," she said.
