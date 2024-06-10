Steve Laurie Memorial competition held on long weekend

The Katherine Darts Association has held its annual Steve Laurie Memorial competition.
Sponsored and supported by RISE, the event attracted visitors and players from as far away as Kununurra in Western Australia who had travelled to Katherine to take part in the competition and show support for the Katherine Darts Association.
Congratulations to the winners and place-getters.
Women's competition:
1. Helen Dryden
2. Mary Farmer
3. Ros Beckhouse
High peg Mary Farmer
Men's competition:
1.Duane Darby Jr
2. Willy Kossack
3. Duane Darby
High peg Duane Darby
Steve Laurie was known for finishing games with double tops, which he did so often it became known as the 'Steve Laurie Special' within the Katherine Darts Association.
In the ways of the competition's name bearer, Chris Bean finished with a Steve Laurie Special.
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, attended this year's event.
"Darts is a great way to stay mentally fit while enjoying a social sport," she said.
