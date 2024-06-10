Airfield upgrades bring America and Australia closer together

Australia and the United States will now have greater training opportunities in Northern Australia after the completion of upgrades to the Nackeroo Airstrip at the Bradshaw Field Training Area, 3000 west of Katherine, on the outskirts of Timber Creek.
The extension will increase the capability for the two nations to conduct land and air operations from Bradshaw.
The upgrades to the Nackeroo Airstrip included the extension of the runway and adding parking positions for aircraft, and were made possible by the $747 million United States Force Posture Initiatives Northern Territory Training Areas and Ranges Project which delivers essential upgrades to facilities and infrastructure at Defence training areas in the NT.
The project will also provide a new medical facility, a 250-person training camp, urban operations training facility, accommodation camp and road upgrades at the Bradshaw Field Training Area.
Air Commodore Ron Tilley said the works at Bradshaw would enhance training opportunities between Australia and the United States with C-17 Globemaster and MV-22 Osprey aircraft now being able to land at the airstrip on a more regular basis and carrying heavier loads.
"This handover also builds upon Defence's relationship with the local Traditional Owners of Bradshaw with whom Defence has a longstanding and collaborative Indigenous Land Use Agreement," he said.
Traditional Owners conducted a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to mark the completion of works and to recognise the 20th anniversary of the agreement.
