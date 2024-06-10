Katherine Times
Airfield upgrades bring America and Australia closer together

Updated June 10 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:47am
A large number of military and civilian contractor representatives and personnel on the Nackeroo Airstrip outside of Timber Creek.
Australia and the United States will now have greater training opportunities in Northern Australia after the completion of upgrades to the Nackeroo Airstrip at the Bradshaw Field Training Area, 3000 west of Katherine, on the outskirts of Timber Creek.

