Former Katherinite awarded Medal in King's Birthday Honours

Former Katherinite Garry Branson has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours.
The former leading firefighter at Katherine Fire Station started as a volunteer in South Australia in 1986 before becoming a career firefighter in the NT in 2002.
Throughout his illustrious career, he has served in various capacities and is currently a station officer with the Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Branson's commitment to service was exemplified by his participation in combating major bushfires in New South Wales in 1994 and 2001/2002, as well as volunteering during the Wangary bushfires in 2005.
Mr Branson demonstrated bravery on the frontline, he has also contributed significantly to training and development within the firefighting community.
His leadership and dedication extend beyond operational duties, and in 2021 he was named NT Firefighter of the Year.
He has actively fostered relationships with other firefighting agencies to enhance regional safety measures.
Ever since he was a boy, he has been immersed in the tactics and techniques used within firefighting operations and he always looks for ways to improve any team he is part of by passing his knowledge on to others.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.