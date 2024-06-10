Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'People's Mayor' of Katherine dies

June 10 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine's longest-serving Mayor and recipient of an Order of Australia medal, Jimmy Forscutt (third from right) has died.
Katherine's longest-serving Mayor and recipient of an Order of Australia medal, Jimmy Forscutt (third from right) has died.

Katherine's longest-serving Mayor and recipient of an Order of Australia medal, Jimmy Forscutt, has died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.