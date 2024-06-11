Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Terrific man' - Outpouring of love after former Mayor's death

Updated June 11 2024 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine is mourning the loss of former Mayor Jimmy Forscutt - here pictured with Katherine Town Council Aldermen in 1996. Photo via Toni Tapp Coutts.
Katherine is mourning the loss of former Mayor Jimmy Forscutt - here pictured with Katherine Town Council Aldermen in 1996. Photo via Toni Tapp Coutts.

The Katherine community is morning the loss of former Mayor Jimmy Forscutt, who passed away on June 9, after battling an illness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.