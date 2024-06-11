'Always put Katherine first': MLA pays tribute to former Mayor

The Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, has joined the long list of Katherinites who are mourning the passing of former Katherine Mayor Jim Forscutt.
Mr Forscutt passed away on June 9 after battling an illness.
From his early days as a stockman at Killarney Station, he spent 23 years as an alderman with Katherine Town Council, including 16 years as the town's longest-serving Mayor.
Mrs Hersey paid tribute to the man who was only known as 'Uncle Jimmy' by many locals.
"Jim was a go-getter and was always walking the streets as Mayor, popping into businesses and checking in on people," Mrs Hersey said.
"He always put Katherine first and was a fierce advocate.
"He still managed to keep his finger on the pulse in his retirement and would often ring and we would chat about relevant topics."
Mrs Hersey said she was saddened to hear about the passing of "a great man, who took so much knowledge with him".
"Jim should be remembered as an amazing contributor to our community during his time as Mayor, and he certainly continued on caring about the community.
"He had such wealth of knowledge. That's the saddest thing - the knowledge they take with them, you never hear about these stories again."
