'Always put Katherine first': MLA pays tribute to former Mayor

Updated June 12 2024 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
Katherine is mourning the death of Jim Forscutt.
The Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, has joined the long list of Katherinites who are mourning the passing of former Katherine Mayor Jim Forscutt.

