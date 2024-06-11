Law and justice in the hands of communities

As thousands gathered in the small community of Barunga for the community's annual Barunga Festival - a celebration of culture and sport - the Government announced a new program to improve community safety.
In a first for the Big Rivers Region, $1 million dollars will be invested by the NTG in support of the Barunga-Wugularr Law, Culture and Justice Committee in a bid to deliver justice solutions that work for local communities.
The committee aims to work to reduce offending and recidivism rates by providing positive school, work and extra-curricular pathways for young people as well as identify on country rehabilitation opportunities.
"The Law, Culture and Justice Committee will aim to work closely with police on local matters, design new youth programs based on identified gaps and work towards establishing a community court for Barunga and Wugularr communities," the Government said in a statement.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Chansey Paech said Law and Justice Groups across the Territory would strengthen cultural authority in Aboriginal communities as part of the Government's commitment under the Aboriginal Justice Agreement.
"We know that local solutions work best and that's why we're investing in engaging Aboriginal leadership in the justice system," he said.
"Law and Justice Groups are already operating in several areas from Kintore in the southwest to the Groote Archipelago in the northeast, and it's excellent news that the Bagala Traditional Owners from Barunga and Wugularr now have their own Law, Culture and Justice Committee."
Member for Arnhem Selena Uibo said the investment in the bush and in local leadership would help "find long-term and culturally appropriate solutions" for remote communities across the Territory.
"As the local member for Barunga and Wugularr communities and Minister for Local Decision Making, this is what the Local Decision Making Agreements are all about - Government acknowledging the strong leadership of the community and working together with Aboriginal Territorians.
"This new Committee will support finding local justice solutions that work for their two communities".
