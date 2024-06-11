Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Law and justice in the hands of communities

Updated June 12 2024 - 9:16am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Eva Lawler with Bagala Traditional Owner Esther, Roper Gulf Regional Council Deputy Mayor Helen and the new Barunga-Wugularr Law Culture and Justice Committee in Barunga.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler with Bagala Traditional Owner Esther, Roper Gulf Regional Council Deputy Mayor Helen and the new Barunga-Wugularr Law Culture and Justice Committee in Barunga.

As thousands gathered in the small community of Barunga for the community's annual Barunga Festival - a celebration of culture and sport - the Government announced a new program to improve community safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.