NT Election: Where and when to vote in the Big Rivers Region

With the Northern Territory's election only ten weeks away, the NT Electoral Commission has released the schedule for remote mobile and early voting to let Territorians know where and when they can cast their votes.
Voters can have their say in regards to the NT's new - or incumbent - Government at any voting service location, even if they are visiting another community or regional centre.
Commissioner Kirsten Kelly said the NT Electoral Commission was dedicated to providing information to residents living in remote communities about the election and voting services that would support awareness and participation.
"Our efforts are focused on providing accessible voting services for all Territorian voters," she said.
"With 29 per cent of Territory voters enrolled in the seven remote divisions, mobile voting services will be provided in over 170 locations across the Territory.
"The Territory covers a vast area of 1.35 million square kilometres, and the NT Electoral Commission offers voting services to remote locations during the two week early voting period, with some some voting centre locations in communities yet to be finalised.
The voting schedule for communities across the Big Rivers Region can be found here.
Anyone unable to vote in person can apply for a postal vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.