Children-stalking crocodile captured, killed, cooked

A huge saltwater crocodile that had been stalking children and adults, and reportedly ate multiple dogs in a remote Northern Territory community, has been arrested.
In a jaw-dropping effort by Northern Territory Police, with the help of Parks and Wildlife rangers, investigators scaled to new heights, capturing the whopping 3.63 meter monster in the community of Bulla, about 350km west of Katherine.
The problem saltwater croc had moved into the Baines River, only 250m from community homes, following floods earlier this year, and had been lunging out of the water at people.
Police said after consultation with Traditional Owners, Elders, community members and Parks and Wildlife, the crocodile was shot to ensure that it did not continue to pose a significant risk to the community.
Commander Kylie Anderson said crocodiles could pose a significant risk to community safety.
"Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Parks and Wildlife, our remote police staff and local residents we were able to safely remove the large saltie and maintain the safety of the community," she said.
"There's never a dull moment in remote policing."
While at the community, rangers conducted a crocodile safety session, with children given an up-close look at the dangers within Top End waterways.
The animal was later transported into Bulla where the community prepared it for a feast in the traditional manner.
Department of the Environment Rangers Director of Wildlife Operations, Kristen Hay, reminded locals and travellers that any body of water in the Top End could contain large and potentially dangerous crocodiles.
"That's why we urge everyone to Be Crocwise and only swim where there are designated swimming signs."
Earlier this year a young boy miraculously survived a crocodile attack in the community of Numbulwar, 480km east of Katherine.
He later told the Katherine Times exclusively how he managed to escape almost certain death by stabbing the reptile in the eye with his finger.
"I'm proud I didn't panic," he said at the time.
"I could feel the croc chew my leg, but I did what grandma had told me (stab the crocodile in the eye)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.