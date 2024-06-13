'Pivotal': Barunga Festival promotes culture to 4,000+ visitors

Thousands of locals and tourists gathered in cool dry season temperatures on the long weekend for one of the Territory's most-loved events, the annual Barunga Festival.
With a long and proud tradition of celebrating Indigenous music, culture and sport, the event saw more than 4,000 people gather in the small community, 80km south-east of Katherine.
A multitude of cultural activities were held throughout the day, including bush medicine, weaving and didgeridoo making workshops, and Territory cult band Yothu Yindi took centre stage, headlining the festival's musical scene, supported by Indigenous artists including Tjupi Band and Yung Milla.
The Red Flag Dancers from Numbulwar put on a dance performance, bringing mesmerising energy and passion to the Festival grounds.
The Banatjarl Wimun worked side by side with the Jawoyn Rangers, and Nyrrungulung Rise, with Elders and the younger generation offering culture workshops and sharing culture and country.
"The Barunga Festival plays a pivotal role promoting Indigenous culture, raising awareness of Indigenous issues, and fostering reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.," Tourism NT said in a statement.
"It remains a vital event in Australia's cultural calendar, celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage."
