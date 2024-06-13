Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Pivotal': Barunga Festival promotes culture to 4,000+ visitors

Updated June 13 2024 - 6:59pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Dorothy teaching weaving during a workshop at the 2024 Barunga Festival. Picture by Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Grup.
Aunty Dorothy teaching weaving during a workshop at the 2024 Barunga Festival. Picture by Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Grup.

Thousands of locals and tourists gathered in cool dry season temperatures on the long weekend for one of the Territory's most-loved events, the annual Barunga Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.