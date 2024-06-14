Date set for beloved former Mayor's funeral

The life of much-loved former Mayor of Katherine, Jim Forscutt, who passed away on June 9 after battling an illness, will be celebrated in a funeral service on June 20 from 11am at the Katherine Cemetery.
The service will be followed by a wake at the Katherine Museum.
Lovingly referred to by many locals as 'Uncle Jimmy', Mr Forscutt served his community for 16 years as Mayor and 23 years as Alderman of Katherine Town Council.
"I wanted to look after my community, something to help the town," he said.
For the humble long-term local, Katherine was always home - a home with a bright future "because of tourism, Tindal and the people here".
"The town has a wonderful future I believe.
"It is just home to me. It's the people of Katherine who hold you here."
In 2019 Mr Forscutt, Katherine's longest serving Mayor, was awarded an Order of Australia medal for his "long service to the community of Katherine".
