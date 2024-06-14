Katherine Times
Date set for beloved former Mayor's funeral

Updated June 14 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:30pm
Former Mayor of Katherine Jim Forscutt.
The life of much-loved former Mayor of Katherine, Jim Forscutt, who passed away on June 9 after battling an illness, will be celebrated in a funeral service on June 20 from 11am at the Katherine Cemetery.

