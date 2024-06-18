Katherine Taekwondo twins have their eyes on Olympics

Only ten months into their taekwondo sporting journey, Katherine twins have taken part in their first ever competition - an international event - and after bringing home two bronze medals, the girls have now set their eyes firmly on a new goal: Olympics 2032.
When Tori and Ella Phillips, 14, first set foot on the mat at the then newly founded Temple's Taekwondo Academy in Katherine, they weren't sure the sport would be for them.
"I wanted to do Muay Thai," Tori said. "But I wanted to try Taekwondo first to see if I liked it - and I loved it."
The twins, together with their mother, became founding members of the new club, run by Darrel Temple, who now has 65 members on his books.
"The club is growing every week," Mr Temple said. "It's a safe place for people to come and train, learn new skills and have fun, and forget about the rest of the world for a couple of hours."
Mr Temple, who has been involved with Taekwondo for 45 years, said it only took "a couple of weeks" for him to see the potential in the twins.
"It was quite clear early on that they really want to achieve great things," he said.
"They have the discipline and the drive and the passion."
The coach said unlike a team sport - "where some people give 100 per cent and others can get away with giving 20 per cent" - Taekwondo was a sport that required competitors to give their best, on their own.
"My motto is 'If it's up to be, it's up to me', and that's a philosophy the twins train by."
Only ten months after starting their training, Katherine High School Year 8 students recently travelled to Melbourne for their first ever competition - the Global Taekwondo Championships.
"I was the most nervous I've ever been," Ella said.
"My heart just dropped when I saw all the other people there."
The event attracted more than 150 competitors from 30 different clubs across four nations, but due to being the only young yellow belt competitors, the Katherine twins were forced to fight against "bigger, older competitors with higher ranks".
"But they held their own really well, winning bronze" Mr Temple said.
"I'm super proud, I can't get the smile off my face."
For Tori, the event was "a great experience" and "lots of fun".
"I loved meeting new people and making memories," she said.
But coming fourth on the international stage was just the beginning for the driven twins who work at the Coffee Club after school to top up their pocket money.
"We've got a competition in Katherine in August, which we're training for," Tori said.
"Obviously this time we'll go for first (place).
"But the big goal is the Olympics 2032," she said.
For Coach Temple, it's a goal that's within reach.
"I have no doubt they'll make it, " he said.
"We've got eight years to train for it.
"The twins have what it takes."
Anyone interested in taking up Taekwondo in Katherine, or sponsoring young athletes to travel to events, can contact Mr Temple via social media.
