'Miracle': Bull returns home 6 months after getting washed away in flood

A rodeo bull has miraculously returned home after getting washed away in a flood six months ago.
Prolonged rain flooded the Victoria River region in the Northern Territory in January, triggering emergency evacuations, leaving small towns surrounded by crocodile-infested waters, and inundating cattle stations across the region.
Milton and Cristina Jones - known from the TV hit series 'Keeping up with the Joneses' - could only watch on as the water rose around their home at Coolibah Station.
"Before the floods hit, we knew there was a real possibility that the water coming was going to be massive, so Milton moved as many mini bulls, cattle and horses to the highest points he could," Mrs Jones said.
But four of the Jones' mini bulls soon found themselves surrounded by rising water, stranded on a small island.
Mrs Jones said the animals were safe on the island for a few days, but as the water kept rising three of them, including miniature rodeo bucking bull Blue Steele, left their higher ground and got washed downstream.
Six months later, the beloved bull has miraculously returned home.
"At daylight this morning, Milton saw him in the front yard," Mrs Jones said.
"I didn't believe him, because we have been searching high and low, but he'd come home - literally to the house. He just wandered back in.
"I'm unsure how far he went, but the main thing is he's back."
Mrs Jones said she messaged her son Jack, a young rodeo rider who has owned the bull for two years, and his response was "no freaking way".
"Jack is pretty excited," she said, adding that the Joneses were now hopefully the other missing animals were still out there, too.
"The other two are still missing, but hopefully on their way home."
Mrs Jones said while she didn't know exact numbers, sadly Coolibah had lost "a fairly significant" number of cattle who got washed away in the flood, alongside the miniature bulls.
