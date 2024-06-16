Katherine Times
NT's golden future

Updated June 16 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
Large scale gold mining will recommence at a Northern Territory mine.
Large scale gold mining will recommence at a Northern Territory mine, as Tennant Mining commences construction on its Nobles Gold Mine Project - a project expected to be worth $69.9 million to the NT economy each year.

