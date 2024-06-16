Tourist drowns at popular Top End swimming spot

A tourist has reportedly drowned at one of the Northern Territory's most-loved swimming spots.
Cyriac Sebastian, 68, was visiting his sons in the NT when he tragically lost his life at Berry Springs Nature Park.
The Saint Alphonsa Syro Malabar Parish in Darwin said the man was a member of the Vadakekuttu house in Kadanad Parish, Pala.
"With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of Cyriac Sebastian, beloved father of Danish Cyriac of our parish family.
"It is with great sadness that we share that he passed away in an accidental death in Berry Springs, Darwin.
"Please keep his sons Abin Cyriac from Alice Springs and Danish Cyriac from Darwin, and their families in your prayers during this difficult time."
NT Police said first responders were called to Berry Springs at around 9am on June 15, but were unable to revive the man
"Emergency Service members declared the man deceased a short time after arrival," a spokesman said.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Swimming only recently reopened at Berry Springs after wet season closures.
