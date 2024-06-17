Croc sighting causes swimming spot closure

The popular Florence Falls swimming area at Litchfield National Park is closed to swimming after a crocodile was spotted in the area.
The croc is believed to be a 2 meter freshwater crocodile, with rangers currently trying to remove it.
The freshie was identified via video footage and confirmed by spotlight overnight on June 16.
Parks and Wildlife said in a statement Florence Falls would remain closed until the freshwater croc was removed.
Parks and Wildlife have placed warning signs in the immediate area.
Last year, a man was mauled by a crocodile in a terrifying attack at the nearby Wangi Falls.
The 67-year-old was swimming at the popular falls on July 10, when a saltwater crocodile - the deadliest predator in Northern Australia - latched onto him.
Earlier this year, a young boy miraculously survived being attacked by a crocodile in the community of Numbulwar, 480km from Katherine.
