White 'idiot' activists told to butt out of Top End

"Idiot" white activists from southern states are blocking economic development opportunities for Indigenous people in the Top End, according to a traditional owner group.
Top End Aboriginal Coastal Alliance Chair, Julius Kernan, told a federal parliamentary inquiry into a controversial mining and manufacturing project that Indigenous Territorians faced many "hurdles".
And siding with interstate environmentalists had previously caused them to "miss out" on the benefits projects bring, he said.
"It is time for our people to be recognised or identified as people to engage with in a culturally appropriate manner and have space to have a say without interruption from non-Indigenous idiots," Mr Kernan told a Senate inquiry examining the Middle Arm development in the Northern Territory on Monday.
It was a response to NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's question about the detrimental effect of interstate environmental activists blocking projects that could bring economic development to Aboriginal people.
Mr Kernan said the group representing people from Top End coastal and sea country areas wants economic development to help improve education outcomes and create jobs for future generations of Indigenous Territorians.
"We want them to fill the roles our people have been missing out on," he said.
Renewable energy company, Suncable, denied helping to greenwash the project, known as the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct by the NT government.
It is already home to the Santos Darwin LNG and the INPEX Ichthys LNG processing facilities, with plans for gas-fracking company Tamboran Resources Limited to take a parcel of land at the site near Darwin.
Suncable Managing Director Cameron Garnsworthy said the company was in talks with the other four "green and forward-facing" future tenants, including prospective hydrogen producer Fortescue Future Industries.
"We don't see ourselves as greenwashing at all," he said.
"We're looking to supply low-cost electrons to those customers and we've entered into a number of (letters of intent) to that effect, which supports that basis of our business going forward."
The other proponents are Tivan and Avenira, with proposed critical mineral processing projects, and renewable energy company TEH2, which wants to develop a green hydrogen production facility
Economic and finance analyst, Joshua Runciman, said the LNG side of the $1.5 billion project, that has Commonwealth backing, was fraught with danger for taxpayers and may not yield an economic return.
He said Tamboran Resources Limited's proposed shale gas project in the Beetaloo Basin was highly uneconomic and not competitive with other suppliers around the globe.
"There are some real risks for taxpayers here, particularly around some of the investment in LNG infrastructure, because I really think Tamboran are going to face an uphill struggle to get financing for that project," he said.
Outside of the Canberra hearing, committee chair, South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Middle Arm would contribute to climate change.
"No wonder the local community, the tourism industry, the fishing industry, the schools, the nurses, the doctors, and the local traditional owners don't want this project," she said.
"It's time that the local Darwin community were listened to by representatives here in Canberra."
Larrakia woman Laniyuk said she had travelled to the inquiry from Darwin to help "protect" her country and people from the project.
"Our land, water, sacred sites, climate and the health of people in the NT - everything's at risk," she said in a statement.
"We stand with First Nations across the NT and Tiwi Islands staunchly opposing toxic gas expansion."
The hearing continues on Tuesday.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.