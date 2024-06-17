Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Springs to come to life at night

Updated June 18 2024 - 8:25am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springs to come to life at night
Springs to come to life at night

On Sunday, June 23, from 5pm to 9pm, the Katherine Hot Springs will be shining in a new light.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.