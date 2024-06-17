Springs to come to life at night

On Sunday, June 23, from 5pm to 9pm, the Katherine Hot Springs will be shining in a new light.
Illuminated with lanterns and colourful lights, the new Springs Alight event is gearing up to attract hundreds to the popular tourist spot.
The family friendly event will have pizza by Tomino's and a variety of drinks from the Fruit Bat Bar available, and international DJ Charly T will be spinning the turntables.
Springs Alight is a project by Activate Katherine.
