RU OK? Conversation brought to those in need

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy connected with the community of Katherine this week, offering free public events and visiting local services, schools and workplaces.
The R U OK? team offered a free cuppa, free resources and a chance to learn more about the important role everyone can play in looking out for friends, family and colleagues.
Steven Satour, a Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara man from Central Australia who leads the R U OK? Stronger Together campaign for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples has been leading the Convoy across the Territory.
"We know there are many in our communities that are doing it tough, and access to services can be harder in remote regions; it's important we are there for each other," Mr Satour said.
"By bringing the R U OK? Conversation Convoy to the NT, we want to support communities with the tools to check in on each other and ask, 'are you OK?' in a way that makes sense for them."
Research has found those on the receiving end of a meaningful R U OK? conversation report feeling supported, heard, safe and better about managing their situation after having talked it through with someone who showed genuine interest and concern.
"By asking each other how we're going early and asking often, we build trust and create a safe place for people to share how they're really feeling," Mr Satour said.
In 2024, the Convoy will spend time in regional communities across New South Wales, the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.
"It's important for us to meet people where they are at," RU OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.
"Some people find it easier to talk with someone in person when they're trying to find out what services and organisations are available to support them."
