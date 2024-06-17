Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

RU OK? Conversation brought to those in need

Updated June 18 2024 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RU OK? Conversation brought to those in need
RU OK? Conversation brought to those in need

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy connected with the community of Katherine this week, offering free public events and visiting local services, schools and workplaces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.