13,000 NT jobs: Major Project Status for Beetaloo Basin fracking plans

The company that wants to frack parts of the Northern Territory has been awarded Major Project Status for its Beetaloo Basin project.
Only recently, Tamboran Resources also received approval of its Environment Management Plan to build up to four exploration and appraisal sites, and undertake drilling and flow testing of up to 15 natural gas wells in the Beetaloo Basin.
Major Project Status provides Tamboran with significant benefits, including the Territory Government's acknowledgement of the project's significance to the Territory's economic prosperity and working and training opportunities.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said her Government was "backing the industries that get the Territory working".
"That's why my Government is supporting the on-shore gas industry," she said.
"My common sense plan will make sure that the benefits from Territory gas are spread right across the Territory for local residents, businesses and industry.
"This is a key milestone for Tamboran and it lets investors know the Territory is open for business - and this is where opportunity and reward are plentiful."
Tamboran CEO Joel Riddle joined the sentiment and said recognition of Major Project Status demonstrated the NT Government's support for the development of the Beetaloo Basin.
"It also recognises Tamboran's commitment to work closely with the Government to ensure the benefits of our development are delivered to all stakeholders within the Territory," Mr Riddle said.
"We look forward to working closely with the Government in ensuring our development plays a major role in achieving the NTG's long-term economic plan, including the potential for the Beetaloo Basin to support 13,000 jobs and increase economic activity by $17billion by 2040.
"The Beetaloo Basin is an economically significant project for the Northern Territory, which is expected to deliver energy security and job opportunities to Territorians, and millions of dollars in royalties to Native Title Holders and the NTG for decades to come."
But Frack Free spokesperson Phil Scott said the the awarding of Major Project Status to Tamboran proved "once again that the NT Lawler Government is not assessing the company's risky fracking projects objectively and is willfully deaf to community concerns that are not going away".
"The Territory Government continues to do everything it can to prop up Tamboran," Mr Scott said.
"The only silver lining here is that the NT Labor Government is so woefully inept, other projects that have been awarded Major Project Status" have failed to materialise," he said.
"We sincerely hope this is the case with Tamboran's fracking plans."
Earlier this year, the NT Government signed a deal with Tamboran that will provide Territory gas for Territorians for nine years with an option to extend for another six-and-a-half years.
The first gas from the Beetaloo Basin is expected to be delivered to Territory power generators in the first half of 2026.
Minister for Mining Mark Monaghan said the NT would be the jurisdiction to deliver cleaner and more affordable energy to Australia and the world.
"Territorians will benefit from backing in this industry," he said.
