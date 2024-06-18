Katherine, 'Jewel of the North', to offer 'great experiences'

Visitors to tourist facilities in Katherine, the jewel of the Northern Territory, are enjoying newly boosted facilities with hotels, motels, resorts and clubs in the region completing key upgrades to improve the visitor experience.
The Government's Visitor Experience Enhancement Program (VEEP) has provided more than $570,000 for projects across the Katherine region, with businesses also investing a minimum matching cash co-contribution through the grant program.
Katherine's Contour Hotel Katherine recently completed upgrades which included extending the bar and redesigning the restaurant to include an al fresco dining option for visitors.
Other projects include upgrades to the Katherine Motel, the Beagle Hotel, Knotts Crossing Resort, the Katherine Club and the Katherine Outback Experience.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Joel Bowden said the grants helped the Territory's tourism industry and businesses to undertake projects that improve visitor experiences and increased positive reviews as well as stimulate private investment.
"When I was in the region for the Barunga Festival, I stayed at one of these fantastic upgraded motels - I encourage everyone to get down to Katherine and see for themselves," he said.
"We're investing in the Katherine region and in Territory tourism because we want as many visitors as possible - that's why we've boosted these grant programs such as VEEP and the Aboriginal Tourism Development Program.
"Whether it's a cruise along Nitmiluk Gorge or taking a dip in the Katherine Hot Springs, we want visitors to have a great experience when they come to the Territory."
As part of the grants program, drive visitors can enjoy a new RV service hub with additional long vehicle parking spaces and a potable water dispenser to support the region's drive market.
Katherine Town Council received a $190,000 grant for the project that aims to encourage visitors to stay longer in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.