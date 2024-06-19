'We're all suffering': Beetaloo 'Major Project' causes stir

The NT Government has announced it has given a Beetaloo Basin fracking project Major Project Status, providing Tamboran Resources with significant benefits, including working and training opportunities
But Shadow Minister for Mining and Industry Steven Edgington, said the Labor party was divided on gas and could "not be trusted to deliver on the benefits of the industry, the investment, economic growth, jobs and energy security".
"Eva Lawler can try and fool Territorians all she likes but the fact is her Labor members are divided," he said.
"(...) in her speech outlining her vision for 2024, (Ms Lawler) failed to mention gas even once."
Deputy Chief Minister Chansey Peach, and Allison Bitar, Labor candidate for Braitling, recently both told radio stations that they were not in support of fracking, Mr Edgington said.
"Early last month the Chief Minister and her mining minister marched alongside the union movement who were proudly protesting against gas. They even posted photos on their own social media of the protestors with signs like 'No Middle Arm, No Toxic Gas'."
Mr Edgington also slammed the party's track record on major project status as "appalling".
"A look at the current list of projects includes the bankrupt Project Sea Dragon that the ... Police Minister had shares in and the only project that has been delivered was the Northcrest project started by the previous CLP Government.
"The CLP are the only party who have always supported gas and only a CLP Government will deliver it.
"Our economic plan focuses on making the Northern Territory a great place to live, work and invest."
Meanwhile, Traditional Owners have condemned the Government for granting Tamboran' Beetaloo fracking project Major Project Status.
The Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, which represents native title holders from the Beetaloo Basin region, recently made a submission opposing Tamboran's recently approved Environmental Management Plan, noting concerns about "inadequate consultation and risks to country and water".
Yanyuwa and Garawa woman and Director of the Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, Joni Wilson, who lives with her young family in the heart of the Beetaloo Basin, said it was a "disgrace that the NT Government is again loosening regulation for Tamboran".
"(The NTG is) selling out to big oil and gas against the wishes of Traditional Owners, Territorians and concerned citizens all around Australia," she said.
"We are all suffering because of the NT Government's lack of foresight and critical thinking.
"Tamboran is running the industry like cowboys. They will massively undersell the gas on the international market that they shouldn't even be taking out of the ground, sending all of the money overseas, with Australians barely seeing any benefit."
