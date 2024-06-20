'Bright future': Katherine pool plans revealed

Plans for the new Katherine Aquatic Centre have been revealed, with the local Council saying the future looked "bright" for the new pool.
After 43 years, the ageing Aquatic Centre had to be closed in March due to infrastructure challenges when pipes failed.
"We understand the importance of the opportunity to swim, particularly for our lap swimmers, learn-to-swim students, and school swimming sports. We had no choice but to closedown the pool," Council said in a statement at the time.
Now Katherine Town Council has revealed the first plans for the redevelopment, including refurbishment of the 50m lap pool, a new 25m pool with disability access and a new leisure pool with a beach play area.
The plans also include a retractable shade structure as well as change and storage rooms.
"The future looks bright for a renovated 50-metre pool, an additional 25-metre pool, with new pumps and filtration systems as just part of the planned upgrade," Council said.
Back in November 2022, Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, announced a $10 million federal government funding package to upgrade the pool.
"Having access to an upgraded aquatic centre is paramount to any community, especially for our young ones to learn how to swim which will be a critical skill for the rest of their lives," Ms Scrymgour said at the time.
"The recreational and physical aspect that the refurbished centre will provide for Katherine cannot be understated and I look forward to the development of this facility."
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said it was "wonderful" that the election promise has been honoured, giving Katherine "a much-needed upgrade" for its old pool facility.
But Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said more money would be required.
"The pool project has just over $10m allocated. This will not be enough to cover what is needed," she said in a statement, suggesting other councils across the region could pay a share in the upgrades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.