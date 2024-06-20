Childhood cancers research reveals NT disparity

Despite national and global reports of rising incidences of cancer affecting children and young people, a new analysis has found rates of childhood cancer have remained unchanged over the last 30 years in the Northern Territory.
"This is a reassuring finding and highlights that childhood and young adult cancers have different underlying causes," Dr Suzanne Mashtoub from the University of Adelaide's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences said.
A recently published study included clinicians and researchers from Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute, the Telethon Kids Institute and the University of Adelaide, as well as leading paediatric oncologists and scientists from the Menzies Research institute in Darwin, UniSA, the Women's and Children's Hospital, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, Los Angeles.
The analysis focused on cancer and survival in children 19 years or younger in South Australia and the Northern Territory from 1990 to 2017.
The authors found cancer incidence had significantly decreased over time amongst non-Indigenous children and remained unchanged amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, with lymphocytic leukemia being the most diagnosed cancer.
Overall survival rates remained steady in the Northern Territory, but while survival rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children significantly improved in the last 20 years, the analysis showed they still remained lower than the non-Indigenous cohort.
"These results highlight that there is still an unacceptable disparity in cancer survival rates for Indigenous kids in the Northern Territory," study co-author Dr Justine Clark, an Indigenous cancer researcher with the Telethon Kids Institute, said.
Dr Clark said every Australian child should have access to world-class cancer care and the best possible cancer outcomes.
"From previous studies, we know that Indigenous families faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis in the NT experience issues related to timely diagnosis and commencement of care, often profound financial and logistical barriers, and issues of cultural safety within cancer services," she said.
"To improve cancer outcomes for Indigenous kids in the NT, the health care system must address the problems raised by Indigenous Australians and their families."
