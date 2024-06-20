Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Katherine's Cadel Evans weds long-term partner in lavish beachside ceremony

Carla Mascarenhas
By Carla Mascarenhas
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evans and Zandonella tied the knot at the start of June. Picture by Stefania Zandonella/Instagram
Evans and Zandonella tied the knot at the start of June. Picture by Stefania Zandonella/Instagram

Former Katherinite and Australian Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has wed his long-term partner in a romantic ceremony in Mauritius.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carla Mascarenhas

Carla Mascarenhas

Journalist

Carla Mascarenhas is the NSW correspondent covering breaking news, state politics and investigations. She is based in Sydney. Contact her on carla.mascarenhas@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.