Katherine's Cadel Evans weds long-term partner in lavish beachside ceremony

Former Katherinite and Australian Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has wed his long-term partner in a romantic ceremony in Mauritius.
Evan's wife Stefania Zandonella shared the news on June 19 on Instagram with a picture of the pair kissing writing: "Mr and Mrs Evans 01.06.2024".
Zandonella is a former professional skier who shares two young sons with the cyclist, Aidan and Blake, as well as Evan's adopted son, Robel whom he shares with ex-wife, Chiara Passerini.
Evans and Passerini split in 2015.
The beachside wedding on the tropical island was a family affair with less than fifty people attending including the couple's sons.
Zandonella walked down the aisle on the arm of her father to John Legend's hit 'All of Me'.
She wore a glamorous floor-length white dress while Evans complemented her with his light blue suit and appeared emotional as his wife walked down the aisle in footage the couple shared.
