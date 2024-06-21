OPINION: From the Katherine Mayor's desk

A reminder to the Community of the Street Party on the Thursday, June 27. This is being held on First Street from 5.30pm-8.00pm. There are 30 stalls, music and activities on the night.
Youth Flag Competition - A new event for the Youth of Katherine where they will have the opportunity to produce a design for a flag that will be used at the Hot Springs during the school holidays. The competition finishes on 19th July. Application Forms will be available at the Library, Civic Centre, and Visitor Information Centre or on line. You can leave your completed design with the staff at any of the Council facilities.
Tuesday 2nd July there will be a free Movie night at the Town Square. Free popcorn and drink will be supplied but the community will be able to purchase other food and drink if required from the Meeting Place café. The movie is called "Space Jam a new Legacy" and will begin at 6.30pm for a 7.00pm start.
On June 17 we had a Citizenship Ceremony and welcomed ten new citizens. Each was given a Callistemon plant and an Australian coin. It is a long journey for conferees to become citizens of Australia and takes many years to go through the process. Congratulations to our newest citizens.
Florina Road - New Roadworks in progress with an extension of the turning lane by 50m at Rock Hole, Overtaking Lane extension for Helena Road and an edge reseal from Rockhole to Helena Road. Asphalting the section outside Sandevo's Store.
The RV Service area behind Lindsay Street Complex is now complete with new parking bays, rest area and potable water. This will take the pressure off the Visitor Information Centre in the Tourist season.
Hot Springs has the new bird flags along the path. The seating and shaded roof are being installed for people that want to rest on the way up or down the path that leads to the pool.
I would like to encourage everyone to use the Your Say Katherine portal on Councils web site for anyone that wants to keep up to date with Council projects and you can also engage through asking questions and make comments about the projects that are happening in our town.
