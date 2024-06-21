Katherine Times
OPINION: From the Katherine Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor
June 21 2024 - 3:15pm
New flags have been installed at the Hot Springs.
A reminder to the Community of the Street Party on the Thursday, June 27. This is being held on First Street from 5.30pm-8.00pm. There are 30 stalls, music and activities on the night.

