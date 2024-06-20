Electric cage to reduce dog stress

In a bid to minimise animal stress and improve work health and safety, Katherine Town Council has fitted its ranger vehicle with a K9 Kube electric dog transport cage.
The new cage can be operated by remote control, allowing Rangers to secure dogs in the back of their vehicle with minimal risk of being bitten or injured.
The Kube features a cage that is lowered from the vehicle to the ground using a remote control-operated lift. Once on the ground, the dog can quickly move into the ventilated cage and be elevated into the vehicle.
Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said that previously, rangers would manually lift the dog into the cage on the back of the ranger car.
"This new equipment will reduce stress on the animal while protecting our rangers," Ms Stonhill said.
"The remote-controlled cages are well-ventilated and can comfortably accommodate the largest and heaviest dogs our rangers will likely handle."
A second cage will be fitted to another ranger vehicle in the coming weeks.
