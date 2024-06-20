"You only have the memories": Family shares grief after son killed in Afghanistan

Another year has passed for the grieving parents of a young man killed on duty in Afghanistan 14 years ago.
For Ray and Pam Palmer a phone call they received on a Monday evening in June 2010 will forever be etched into their memories.
Five Australians have been severely wounded in an incident, they were informed.
Three have been killed.
Their son Scott had only called them a couple of nights earlier to share his excitement of soon coming home, with only one last mission left during his deployment to war-torn Afghanistan.
But two days later, alongside his mates Tim Aplin and Ben Chuck, Private Scott Palmer, on deployment to Afghanistan with the 2nd Commando Regiment, was killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash near Gaza Ridge.
It was June 21, 2010 - the day his family, friends and loved ones will never be able to forget.
"It was a case of feeling so empty," his father said. "You've just lost someone you've cherished for 27 years."
Years later, this feeling is as strong as ever.
"Believe me, we always thought that our boys would be the ones sitting at our gravesites," Scott's mother Pam said. "But not in this case. It is certainly harder than you think. It feels that you have had your heart ripped out and you only have the memories of what it was like to hear his voice via phone calls or when he did get a chance to come home for a visit."
But the Palmers know they aren't the only ones grieving.
"Today is a tragic day for two other families, friends and mates, who stood beside us that day we lost these young men way too early, and also a young Aircrew member from America, also doing his job," Mrs Palmer said.
"Today we will remember these young warriors, Tim Aplin, Ben Chuck, Scott Palmer and Brandon Silk.
"It was a tragic day for other families as well who had their loved ones on that same mission," she said. "They have also been fighting their own pain over the last 14 years with their own injuries (but) we have witnessed the strength of these young men and their families.
"We are so proud of them all, especially knowing that these young men were all of our sons mates."
After the tragic death, Scott Krum, who served with Private Palmer in the 5/7 Regiment, penned a letter to his mate's parents.
"I had the privilege of serving and being a great friend with Scotty," he wrote. "I feel fortunate to have known him and to have been a part of his life. I was also fortunate enough on my last tour of Afghanistan to spend the morning having breakfast with Scotty on Anzac Day, telling stories of our time in Darwin and reminiscing.
"The time we spent together I will always look back on and smile, and his memory will never be forgotten."
Scott Palmer's memory also lives on in his hometown Katherine, where the young man was loved and admired by the community that helped raise him and watched him excel on the sporting field and in his chosen career.
"He would do anything to help you out if he could and would be overly appreciative if you helped him out," his mother said. "And he was always wanting to pay you back with interest."
One of the young man's greatest virtues was his commitment to his family.
In the midst of war zones he would always take time to ring his mum.
"While he was away he would ring us so he could get all the details about the footy and the cricket.
"We loved the phone calls and there were certainly many and he would tell us all his news."
For the young man's mother, the memories of her son coming home on Christmas Eve are among the most treasured moments, along with his love for his mates.
But it is one special moment that will forever bring her close to the son she has lost.
"When Scott started going overseas, he said 'we should do something special mum'," she said.
"'Go outside. Can you see the star Centauri?' he said to me. "'Now you wave and I will wave as well.'"
To this day, Mrs Palmer scans the Territory night sky for the Centauri star constellation to wave.
"I have not stopped it for all these years."
