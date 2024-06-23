Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fundraising record set to help sick Katherine children

Updated June 24 2024 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fundraising record set to help sick Katherine children
Fundraising record set to help sick Katherine children

The Northern Territory's Great Humpty Ball, has set a new fundraising record, raising around $1.2 million for the Humpty Dumpty Foundation to provide children's medical equipment to hospitals and health services right across the NT.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.