Fundraising record set to help sick Katherine children

The Northern Territory's Great Humpty Ball, has set a new fundraising record, raising around $1.2 million for the Humpty Dumpty Foundation to provide children's medical equipment to hospitals and health services right across the NT.
The fundraising event, held on the weekend, included the donation of two urgently needed Patient Transport Vehicles for Katherine and Nhulunbuy which cost $295,000 each.
"Last night we took one more step closer to giving Northern Territory children and their families the health services that are available in all other states in Australia", Humpty Dumpty Foundation Founder and Chairman Paul Francis said.
"People ... came together - we were even blessed to have local Northern Territory doctors and nurses who each volunteered their time to help us raise money for medical equipment to help Territory children.
"As a result of the generosity last night even more children in the Territory will receive better health outcomes."
Mr Francis said Northern Territory doctors and nurses deserved to have the medical equipment that is available in all other states "as they strive for the best possible health outcomes for our children".
"Our medical teams make so many sacrifices for us," he said.
The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has now raised more than $9 million and provided 868 pieces of equipment in total for 70 Territory hospitals and health services.
Hosted by Humpty Dumpty Foundation Patron, Johanna Griggs, this year's event was the seventh fundraiser held by the charity.
