New on-country renal unit opened

For the first time, residents in Minyerri who require dialysis and wish to remain on country, will have access to a new renal unit. After advocating for better renal services since before becoming the NT Minister for Health, Selena Uibo opened the unit in the small community 240 south-east of Katherine.
The unit is equipped with two dialysis chairs and has the ability to treat up to eight patients per week.
The facility is a self-care unit where patients provide their own dialysis, supported by a clinical team.
Before starting treatment at the unit, patients will firstly undertake haemodialysis training in Darwin, returning to Minyerri when they can confidently manage their own care.
Increasing care closer to home and access to more treatment choices for Territorians living with kidney disease are top priorities of the new NT Health Kidney Plan 2024 - 2029.
Dialysis services are provided directly by NT Health with public and private partners, including Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHO), in both urban and remote areas across all Northern Territory regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.