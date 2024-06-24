Katherine Times
New on-country renal unit opened

Updated June 25 2024 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
Minister for Health Selena Uibo.
For the first time, residents in Minyerri who require dialysis and wish to remain on country, will have access to a new renal unit. After advocating for better renal services since before becoming the NT Minister for Health, Selena Uibo opened the unit in the small community 240 south-east of Katherine.

