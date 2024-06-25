Biggest ever warfare training exercise to take to Katherine skies

The biggest exercise in the history of modern Australian Air Force is set to take to Northern Territory skies from July 12 to August 2.
As the Air Force's premier biennial flying activity with the aim of strengthening international engagement, Exercise Pitch Black 24 is gearing up to involve 20 nations including aircraft from Italy, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Spain, as well as personnel from Brunei and Fiji.
Together, they'll work from RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley for three weeks of large-force employment missions in military airspace over the Northern Territory.
Air Commodore Peter Robinson who is leading this year's exercise said Pitch Black 24 would be the "biggest single air exercise that we have hosted in the modern Air Force, with approximately 140 aircraft and more than 4400 personnel participating".
"The size of this exercise will enable cooperation that will go beyond what was possible at any previous Pitch Black, from engaging with our immediate regional partners through to welcoming allies and partners from around the globe," he said.
"For all participants in Exercise Pitch Black, it will be an opportunity to share a breadth of experience, understand one another better, and demonstrate our shared value of sustaining peace and stability across the region."
Hosting the biggest Pitch Black in the exercise's 43-year history will be made possible through the use of new infrastructure and increased use of other bases and facilities.
"We'll use Defence Accommodation Precinct Darwin at Howard Springs for the first time, housing thousands of Australian and multinational participants throughout the exercise," Air Commodore Robinson said.
Exercise Pitch Black missions will require complex planning and coordination across hundreds of Australian and international aircrew and thousands of support personnel.
Aircraft will fly over thousands of kilometres of Australian Outback in precisely controlled airspace, overcoming dynamic threats by day and night.
While the exercise will be over in three weeks, its benefit to the region will endure, Defence said.
"Exercise Pitch Black is a tangible example of how Air Force contributes to stability in the region, especially in how we engage in multilateral defence partnerships," Air Commodore Robinson said.
"The 2024 National Defence Strategy outlined the need for Australia to be a more capable security partner for the region, supporting partners' sovereignty and contributing to strategic balance.
"Australia's security and prosperity is tied to the security and prosperity of the region, and Exercise Pitch Black provides the environment to work with partners to build resilience, and deter aggression and coercion."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.