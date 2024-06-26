Man missing near Mataranka

Northern Territory Police hold concerns for a missing 66-year-old man, Noel Davey.
Police said Mr Davey is described as being of Caucasian appearance with grey-white hair.
He is believed to be travelling from Tennant Creek to Darwin in a white Renault van with NSW registration FCH47A.
The vehicle was last seen travelling north on the Stuart Highway near Mataranka on June 22 at around 5pm.
Anyone who may have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Davey, including dashcam or CCTV footage of his vehicle, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
