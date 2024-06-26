Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man missing near Mataranka

Updated June 26 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noel Davey was last seen driving this van near Mataranka on June 22. Picture supplied by NT Police.
Noel Davey was last seen driving this van near Mataranka on June 22. Picture supplied by NT Police.

Northern Territory Police hold concerns for a missing 66-year-old man, Noel Davey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.