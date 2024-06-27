Katherine Times
Mataranka helicopter search: Still no trace of missing man

Updated June 28 2024 - 10:32am, first published 8:00am
Noel Davey, 66, hasn't been seen since June 22.
The search for missing 66-year-old man Noel Davey is ramping up, with Northern Territory Police sending a Search and Rescue team to the area the man was last seen.

