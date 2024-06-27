Mataranka helicopter search: Still no trace of missing man

The search for missing 66-year-old man Noel Davey is ramping up, with Northern Territory Police sending a Search and Rescue team to the area the man was last seen.
Mr Davey is believed to have been travelling from Tennant Creek to Darwin in a white Renault van with NSW registration FCH47A.
The vehicle was last seen on the Stuart Highway near Mataranka on June 22 around 5pm.
To date there have been no sightings of the 66-year-old or his vehicle, and police said they hold concerns for the man's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with grey-white hair.
A Search and Rescue team is now conducting systematic efforts in co-ordination with local police to locate the man, including a helicopter search between the Katherine and Mataranka areas.
Anyone who may have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Davey, including dashcam or CCTV footage of his vehicle, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
