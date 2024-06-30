Warning issued: Don't go crackers this Territory Day

Cops, firies and ambos have issued a stern warning to Territorians and travellers in the lead-up to Territory Day.
Northern Territory Police and the NT Fire and Emergency Service, together with Bushfires NT and St John Ambulance, are urging all locals and visitors to celebrate cracker night safely this year, as firefighters are gearing up for a busy night.
On July 1, fireworks can be purchased from licensed retailers between 9am and 9pm, and can only be used between 6pm and 11pm.
Police urged those who want to 'go crackers' to buy only what they can safely use within the allowed time frame.
Acting Chief Fire Officer Stephen Sewell said he strongly encouraged everyone to plan for a safe night, ensuring the well-being of humans and pets.
"Clean out gutters, wet lawns, garden beds, remove rubbish and combustibles from around structures, ensure all fire breaks and mitigations are completed prior to the night," he said.
"(...) it's important not to become complacent with firework safety, especially as dry weather has been forecasted for the Top End.
"Fireworks can be very dangerous and can easily cause unintended fires and cause serious injuries."
Mr Sewell said fireworks should only be purchased from licensed retailers.
"Make sure to read and follow the safety instructions on each one. Never hold fireworks in your hand, and always keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case things get out of control.
"Avoid setting off fireworks near long grass, dry bush, structures, vehicles or people."
Last year, the NT Fire Service responded to more than 90 fires linked to Territory Day celebrations during legal hours and more than 100 outside of legal hours the next day.
Many of these fires were bin fires caused by people placing hot, used fireworks in bins.
"Always ensure your fireworks are completely cool before disposing of them," Mr Sewell said.
"This is the busiest night of the year for all our Firefighters, so let's work together to make it a safe one."
On-the-spot fines can be issued if fireworks are used in a manner that could damage property or harm people or animals. Fines will also be imposed for possession of fireworks after midday on Tuesday, July 2.
Anyone with unused fireworks can contact NT WorkSafe at 1800 019 115 to arrange for safe disposal.
St John NT Regional Manager Ben Minchin urged Territorians to celebrate Territory Day safely, responsibly and to be careful around fireworks.
"A good way to celebrate Territory Day is to attend one of the public fireworks displays, but if you are going to let off fireworks, make sure you do it the safest way possible and ensure you look out for one another," Mr Minchin said.
"Remember our crews are here to help, but we would rather you handle fireworks safely and do the right thing than need our assistance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.