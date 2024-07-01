Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

On-country renal unit changing lives

July 2 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals in Minyerri can now receive dialysis treatment on country.
Locals in Minyerri can now receive dialysis treatment on country.

The small remote of Minyerri in the Katherine region has received its first renal unit to enable locals who require dialysis to safely and comfortably undergo treatment on country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.