On-country renal unit changing lives

The small remote of Minyerri in the Katherine region has received its first renal unit to enable locals who require dialysis to safely and comfortably undergo treatment on country.
The new facility is a self-care unit equipped with two dialysis chairs that can service up to eight patients per week.
People living with kidney disease have to undergo dialysis at least three times a week, and those living in remote communities often need to relocate to an urban centre to receive regular treatment.
The Minyerri renal unit will mean patients no longer need to travel to Katherine or Darwin for dialysis, supporting them to remain close to family, as well as reducing the cost of delivering care.
Minister for Health Selena Uibo said it was important to improve the way renal care was provided in the Territory.
"Having facilities like this on country means Minyerri residents can receive the care they need closer to home at a much lower cost," she said.
"As a local Member I have advocated for a renal facility in Minyerri for the last few years, and to open the facility, is simply wonderful."
Before starting treatment at the unit, patients will firstly undertake haemodialysis training in Darwin, returning to Minyerri when they can confidently manage their own care.
There are currently two patients from Minyerri completing training, and it is hoped they will return home next month to become the first to use the local unit.
There are more than 400 patients receiving renal replacement therapy in the Top End, Big Rivers and East Arnhem regions.
The Territory has the highest rates of kidney disease in Australia, at a rate four times higher than the national average, with Indigenous Territorians facing a higher risk of developing kidney disease compared to non-Indigenous Territorians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.