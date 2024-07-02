Katherine Times
Vote-grabbing 'blatant attack': Live sheep export ban condemned

July 2 2024 - 4:30pm
Cattle Australia has slammed the Federal Government's ban on live sheep exports, calling it a politically driven, vote-grabbing move that is endangering agriculture.
The national peak body for the Australian grass-fed beef cattle industry, Cattle Australia, has condemned the Federal Government's "ill-informed and irresponsible" ban of live sheep exports by sea, following the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Export by Sea) Bill 2024 being passed by the Senate.

