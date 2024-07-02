Child missing after swimming in NT creek

Northern Territory Police are currently searching for a missing child near the remote community of Palumpa about 350km south-west of Darwin.
Around 5:30pm on July 3, police received reports of a missing 12-year-old child who was last seen swimming at Mango Creek.
Community members and Peppimenarti Police attended the scene and began searching for the child, who has yet to be located.
A Search and Rescue team has been sent to the area, with officers from Wadeye assisting in the search.
The area around Palumpa is well known for high population of large saltwater crocodiles.
In May 2017 a 54-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being mauled by a crocodile, and in 2013 a monster 4.5m saltie was shot dead after it tried to ambush children on their way to school while they were crossing a causeway.
Earlier this year, a young boy miraculously survived after he was snatched by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in the coastal NT community of Numbulwar.
The 12-year-old was playing with friends in the mangroves when a 2m croc grabbed him.
Tyrell Nundhirribala told the Katherine Times he was swimming with friends and family members, when the deadly predator latched onto his leg and waist and tried to drag him under.
"I was scared, but I didn't panic," he said.
"I immediately thought about what grandma had told me: 'If you get caught by a croc, you poke its eyes'."
The young boy said he knew he would not survive if he was dragged into deeper water.
In a bid to keep his head above water, he used one arm to cling to mangrove trees lining the creek bank, while using his other hand to do exactly what his grandmother, Virginia Nundhirribala, had taught him.
"I'm proud I didn't panic," he said.
"I could feel the croc chew my leg, but I did what grandma had told me."
Tyrell said he frantically poked the crocodile's eye with his finger in the hope the monster would let go of him.
All attempts to free himself from the jaws of death were unsuccessful, however, some of the boy's friends bravely came to his aid.
As two children hit the reptile's head with sticks and rocks, another boy grabbed Tyrell's arm.
NT Police said a 16-year-old "wrested" the crocodile to save his friend, while a community member, who did not want to be named, said the teenager stabbed the crocodile in the eye with a stick.
"It is one of the most epic and impactful stories of young bravery that I have experienced," the source said.
When the crocodile miraculously loosened the grip of its deadly jaws, the 12-year-old was pulled to freedom.
"I didn't cry," he said.
After the ordeal, the boy was flown from his home town to Darwin, where he received treatment for his serious injuries, including blood transfusions due to blood loss.
"The crocodile's head was bigger than the hospital pillow," he said.
Tyrell said he wanted to share his story in the hope it would save other children's lives if they ever got caught by a crocodile.
Only in January, a nine-year-old boy had to be airlifted from Kakadu National Park to Darwin in a critical condition after he was bitten by a crocodile.
In July last year, a man was attacked by a two-metre saltwater crocodile at Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park.
The 67-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back.
And only last month, a huge saltwater crocodile that had been stalking children and adults, and reportedly ate multiple dogs in a remote Northern Territory community, was caught and cooked.
The problem saltwater croc had moved into the Baines River, only 250m from community homes of Bulla, 350km west of Katherine, following floods earlier this year, and had been lunging out of the water at people.
Police said after consultation with Traditional Owners, Elders, community members and Parks and Wildlife, the crocodile was shot to ensure that it did not continue to pose a significant risk to the community.
Commander Kylie Anderson said crocodiles could pose a significant risk to community safety.
"Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Parks and Wildlife, our remote police staff and local residents we were able to safely remove the large saltie and maintain the safety of the community," she said.
"There's never a dull moment in remote policing."
While at the community, rangers conducted a crocodile safety session, with children given an up-close look at the dangers within Top End waterways.
The animal was later transported into Bulla where the community prepared it for a feast in the traditional manner.
Department of the Environment Rangers director of wildlife operations, Kristen Hay, reminded locals and travellers that any body of water in the Top End could contain large and potentially dangerous crocodiles.
"That's why we urge everyone to Be Crocwise and only swim where there are designated swimming signs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.