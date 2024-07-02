Katherine Times
Child missing after swimming in NT creek

Updated July 3 2024 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
Saltwater crocodiles are known to inhabit the area where a young child has gone missing. File picture supplied by Ranger Clare Pearce.
Northern Territory Police are currently searching for a missing child near the remote community of Palumpa about 350km south-west of Darwin.

