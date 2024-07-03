'Thoughts are with the family': Tragic update in search for missing child

As the search continues for a child missing in the remote NT community of Palumpa, about 350km south-west of Darwin, police have provided a tragic update.
The 12-year-old was reported missing at around 5.30pm on July 3, and was last seen swimming at Mango Creek.
The area around Palumpa is well known for its high population of saltwater crocodiles.
Now, police have confirmed that one of the deadly predators may have been involved in the child's disappearance.
"Initial reports stated the child had been attacked by a crocodile," police said in a statement.
A Search and Rescue team has been deployed into the area, with officers from Wadeye assisting.
Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said local officers were also on scene.
"Officers are currently searching a large section of the creek via boat, and we thank the community for their ongoing assistance," she said.
"Our thoughts are with the family and the community."
Earlier this year, a young boy miraculously survived after he was snatched by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in the coastal NT community of Numbulwar.
The 12-year-old was playing with friends in the mangroves when a 2m croc grabbed him.
Tyrell Nundhirribala told the Katherine Times he was swimming with friends and family members, when the deadly predator latched onto his leg and waist and tried to drag him deeper into the water.
