'Really tragic': Girl still missing after suspected croc attack

A young girl is still missing after reportedly being taken by a saltwater crocodile in the remote Northern Territory community of Palumpa, about 350km south-west of Darwin.
The 12-year-old was playing in the water at Mango Creek with family members, when the suspected attack happened.
"The child disappeared," Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson told ABC Radio.
"It's simply a really tragic event, not only for the family but for all responding front line police officers who are there assisting the family."
Forty hours after the girl was last seen, the search for the girl is continuing with the use of boats and helicopters in support of on-foot police officers.
Police said while evidence of crocodiles in the area had been found, a night-time croc spotting mission with the NT's Parks and Wildlife crocodile management team had not found a predator in the immediate search area.
NT Police Minister Brent Potter applauded the efforts of the search team.
"They do (...) amazing work," he said. "They go into croc-infested waters as required."
