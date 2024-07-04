'Devastating': Remains found in search for 12-year-old girl

Northern Territory Police have located remains believed to be that of a missing 12-year-old girl.
The child was reportedly attacked by a crocodile in Mango Creek in the Northern Territory community of Palumpa on July 2.
An extensive search effort was mounted in a bid to find her, with helicopters and boats used as part of a search and rescue operation, that tragically turned into a recovery mission.
Senior Sergeant Erica Gibson said the outcome was devastating.
"This is devastating news for the family, the community and everyone involved in the search," she said.
"Police are providing support to the family and community, along with the first responders who attended the scene."
The area around Palumpa is well known for high population of large saltwater crocodiles.
In May 2017 a 54-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being mauled by a crocodile, and in 2013 a monster 4.5m saltie was shot dead after it tried to ambush children on their way to school while they were crossing a causeway.
Earlier this year, a young boy miraculously survived after he was snatched by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in the coastal NT community of Numbulwar.
The 12-year-old was playing with friends in the mangroves when a 2m croc grabbed him.
Tyrell Nundhirribala told the Katherine Times he was swimming with friends and family members, when the deadly predator latched onto his leg and waist and tried to drag him under.
"I was scared, but I didn't panic," he said.
