Stunning collection of cars, motorbikes on display at new museum

In a bid to attract tourists to Pine Creek, a local man has opened up his impressive car and motorbike collection to the public, putting his small home town on the national map.
Graeme Wilcox has only been collecting motor vehicles for "15 or 20 years", but has gathered an impression amount of old vehicles, bikes number plates and other memorabilia.
At the opening of his collection turned museum at 'The Shed' behind Lazy Lizards in Pine Creek, humble owner Mr Wilcox said he "just wanted to share" his love for motor cars and bikes, and "raise money for cancer research" with a gold-coin donation entry fee.
"I can go into my shed any time and look at them, but what's the point in admiring by myself," he said.
"I want others to see them too and give Pine Creek an attraction that brings tourists to town, while raising money for cancer at the same time."
Mr Wilcox said while "times were tough" for small towns, he was hoping his museum would spark enough interest among car enthusiasts to bring a new wave of tourists to Pine Creek and the Northern Territory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.