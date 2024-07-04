Katherine Times
Stunning collection of cars, motorbikes on display at new museum

Updated July 5 2024 - 8:56am, first published 8:30am
In a bid to attract tourists to Pine Creek, a local man has opened up his impressive car and motorbike collection to the public, putting his small home town on the national map.

