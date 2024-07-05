Katherine Times
Katherine Times
'You kill our people': Water plan slammed

July 5 2024 - 11:00am
Traditional Owners and NLC have slammed the NT Government's Mataranka Water Allocation Plan, calling for its rewrite to protect the Roper River.
The recent release of the Draft Mataranka Water Allocation Plan by the Northern Territory Government is "blatantly disrespectful" to the Traditional Owners who have been fighting for decades to protect the Roper River, the Northern Land Council says.

