Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

100 years of fun: Historic amusements celebrate milestone at Katherine Show

Updated July 8 2024 - 8:04am, first published 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 years of fun: Historic amusements celebrate milestone at Katherine Show
100 years of fun: Historic amusements celebrate milestone at Katherine Show

As the Katherine Show is gearing up to open its gates once again on July 19, those bringing the rides to the much-loved event are celebrating a milestone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.