100 years of fun: Historic amusements celebrate milestone at Katherine Show

As the Katherine Show is gearing up to open its gates once again on July 19, those bringing the rides to the much-loved event are celebrating a milestone.
Bells Amusements is celebrating 100 years of service and fun, travelling the country for 52 weeks a year to provide sideshow entertainment across Australia.
What started as a boxing tent in 1924 soon grow when Elwin Thomas Bell, born in 1942, left boarding school. After working in the boxing tent, he decided to add amusement rides and games.
Now, aged 81, Mr Bell is still working and travelling Australia with many members of his family.
Over the past 100 years the Bells have experienced many challenges and many successes. Most recently the Covid-19 pandemic made it tough for Bell's Amusements and the travelling sideshow industry with the cancellation of Ag shows across the country.
Despite this, the Bells have ridden the roller-coaster and are on their way to Katherine to provide entertainment at the 2024 Katherine Show.
Meanwhile, Katherine Show Coordinator Tiffany Davey, said she was looking forward to the event.
"The five-day event houses so many communities that people feel a part of, whether it's the campdraft, polocross or needlework ladies," she said.
"All equally as important as each other, where people feel a sense of pride and belonging. Showcasing what they love. And there's something about a child's portrait of their Guinea pig Trevor or a fruit cake made from a secret family recipe, that gives me hope.
"In a community that can sometimes feel divided and cracked, I like to think that this event brings people together and creates unity. Something as innocent and pure as Trevor the Guinea pig, for everyone to simply enjoy. Or what could potentially be your entry could be the entry that inspires someone. You hear them looking at pavilion walls going "oooh, I can do that next year" or "how clever"
"Imagine if everyone entered one thing, just one in to the local show. Maybe a decorated card, or some dried mango, maybe you watched a video on how to wash your kids chook or attend the Connected women's needlework class to learn a new skill.
"Now, imagine if everyone didn't? Everyone thought "it's not my problem", "too hard". We would have empty pavilions."
Ms Davey said last year's Show entries and the pavilions were "incredible".
"You might think, it's just one drawing of a sunflower or just a chocolate cake. But it's not. The way I see it is so much more," she said.
"The art of growing, creating, preserving - whether that's by crochet or a bit more modern with a paint by numbers kit, or simply nurturing the pot of mother in laws tongue on your balcony to get it ready or judging.
"It's forcing us to pave the time out of our week to do something that's for ourselves, but also part of something so much greater," Ms Davey said.
